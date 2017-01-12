Inflation eases to 3.41 per cent in December, industrial output up by 5.7 per cent

Food inflation was 1.37 percent last month, lower than a revised 2.03 percent in November. Food inflation was 1.37 percent last month, lower than a revised 2.03 percent in November.

The annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.41 percent in December, its lowest level in more than two years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 3.57 percent last month, compared with 3.63 percent in November. Food inflation was 1.37 percent last month, lower than a revised 2.03 percent in November.

Meanwhile, the industrial production grew by 5.7 per cent in November against contraction of 3.4 per cent same month last year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd