Industry figures out: November factory production jumps to 8.4%, a 25-month high

Industrial output for November jumped to a 25-month high of 8.4 per cent, buoyed by higher output growth in manufacturing, consumer non-durables and infrastructure/construction goods sectors. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown at 2 per cent in October 2017, while it grew by 5.1 per cent in November 2016.

Retail inflation surged to a 17-month high of 5.21 per cent in December, led by a surge in food and housing prices, data released Friday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed. Food inflation, as measured by Consumer Food Price Index, rose to 4.96 per cent in December from 4.35 per cent the previous month.

Retail inflation has been rising for the last five months and this is the second month when the inflation rate based on Consumer Price Index (combined) has risen above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent.

