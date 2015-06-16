Inflation negative for 7th straight month on subdued food, fuel prices

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was (-)2.65 per cent in April. It has been in the negative zone since November 2014.

The Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation stayed in the negative zone for the seventh consecutive month in May at -2.36 per cent, compared with -2.65 per cent in April, with price rise in food items, fuel and manufactured goods slowing down further despite persistent worries about a monsoon failure this year.

The data, released on Monday, came on the back of a marginal uptick in retail inflation to 5.01 per cent in May from a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in the previous month and industrial production growth hitting 4.1 per cent in April from 2.5 per cent in the previous month.

With overall food inflation dropping to 3.8 per cent in May, compared with 5.73 per cent in the previous month, analysts sought to wait until August to gauge the actual underlying price pressure in food items once the conducive base effect wanes.

Although food inflation eased in both the wholesale price index (WPI) and consumer price index (CPI) in May from the previous month, partly aided by a commodity crash globally, it came off favourable bases (food inflation was 9.63 per cent in WPI and 8.89 per cent in CPI in May 2014).

Core WPI inflation slowed down for the seventh straight month to -0.6 per cent in May from -0.4 per cent in the previous month, suggesting a rebound in demand is still far away. It had hit the negative territory in March after a gap of 65 months, although analysts believe the RBI may not read too much into it.

They also say the Met office’s downward forecast of a deficient monsoon (rainfall at 88 per cent of the benchmark average against 93 per cent predicted in April) came in June, so the May inflation data may not adequately capture the price sentiment after the revised forecast.

While trimming the benchmark lending rate by 25 bps this month, the third time in 2015, RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had termed the monsoon as the “biggest uncertainty” facing the economy and raised the bank’s retail inflation target by 20 bps to 6 per cent by January 2016. However, the silver lining is that monsoon rain so far this month has been 11 per cent higher than normal (though it represents just 7 per cent of seasonal rains) and water reserves stood at the same level as last year. FE & PTI

