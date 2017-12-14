India’s Q2 current account deficit more than doubles to $7.2 billion on high oil imports

India imported 124.6 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in April-September for $ 43.5 billion (Rs 2.8 lakh crore) against 126.1 MT imported for $ 37 billion (Rs 2.48 lakh crore). India imported 124.6 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in April-September for $ 43.5 billion (Rs 2.8 lakh crore) against 126.1 MT imported for $ 37 billion (Rs 2.48 lakh crore).

India’s current account deficit (CAD) in the quarter ended September 2017 more than doubled to $ 7.2 billion or 1.2 per cent of GDP fiscal as aginst $ 3.4 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) in the same period of 2016-17, mainly due to higher oil imports. However, CAD in the second quarter narrowed sharply from $ 15 billion (2.5 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter ended June 2017, the Reserve Bank of India has said.

“The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports,” the RBI said. On a cumulative basis, the CAD increased to 1.8 per cent of GDP in the first half of FY18 from 0.4 per cent in the fiscal-ago period on the back of widening trade deficit.

India imported 124.6 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in April-September for $ 43.5 billion (Rs 2.8 lakh crore) against 126.1 MT imported for $ 37 billion (Rs 2.48 lakh crore). During the second quarter, the RBI said net services receipts increased by 13.1 per cent on a y-o-y basis mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from software services and travel receipts.

“Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $ 17.4 billion, increasing by 14.7 per cent from their level a year ago,” RBI said. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment at $12.4 billion in the second quarter moderated from its level in similar period of last fiscal.

Further, portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $ 2.1 billion, lower than $ 6.1 billion in second quarter last year on account of net sale in the equity market, the RBI said. In the quarter ending September, there was an accretion of $ 9.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves as compared to $ 8.5 billion in similar period of 2016-17 and $ 11.4 billion in the preceding quarter.

India’s trade deficit increased to $74.8 billion in the first of 2017-18 from $ 49.4 billion in comparable period of 2016-17.

On a balance of payments basis (i.e., excluding valuation effects), the foreign exchange reserves increased by $ 20.9 billion during April-September 2017 as compared with an increase of $15.5 billion during April-September 2016.

