India’s March retail inflation at five-month high clocking at 3.81 per cent

For fuel and light category, inflation rose to 5.75 per cent for the month For fuel and light category, inflation rose to 5.75 per cent for the month

Retail inflation jumped to 5-month high of 3.81 per cent in March on costlier protein items, edible oils and non-food products like fuel and light. Inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 3.65 per cent in February.

Protein rich items such as milk & products and eggs were costlier during the month with inflation prints of 5.13 per cent and 2.96 per cent respectively. Prepared meals, snacks and sweets prices were also high as prices grew by 6.13 per cent.

However, vegetables continued to remain in the negative zone with deflation of (-)8.57 per cent in March 2017, as per the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Overall, food inflation was at 1.85 per cent as against 2.01 per cent in February. For fuel and light category, inflation rose to 5.75 per cent for the month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now