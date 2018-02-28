India’s GDP registers major jump in third quarter, grows to 7.2 % from 6.5 %

Indian economy grows at 7.2 per cent in October-December quarter this fiscal. Indian economy grows at 7.2 per cent in October-December quarter this fiscal.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded the fastest quarterly growth this year at 7.2 per cent in October-December as against 6.5 per cent in the previous quarter and 6.8 per cent growth in the same period last year, primarily on account of sharp pickup in the services sector. The second advance estimate released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday showed that the overall GDP growth rate for 2017-18 is estimated to inch up marginally to 6.6 per cent from the first advance estimate of 6.5 per cent released last month.

GDP growth rate for July-September was revised upwards to 6.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.3 per cent. The country had recorded a GDP growth of 7.1 per cent in the previous financial year. The advance estimate for Gross Value Added (GVA), the more closely watched indicator for growth, is estimated at 6.4 per cent in 2017-18, up from 6.1 per cent estimated in the first advance estimated but down from 7.1 in the previous financial year. The GVA growth for 2016-17 was revised upwards to 7.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent estimated earlier in first advance estimates.

Financial, real estate and professional services recorded a marked improvement in the third quarter this year, with the sector’s GVA growing at 6.7 per cent from 2.8 per cent in the same period last year. Construction also showed a sharp uptick with GVA growth of 6.8 per cent in October-December as against 2.8 per cent in previous year. Mining and quarrying slumped into negative territory with GVA growth of (-)0.1 per cent in October-December from a double-digit growth rate of 12.1 per cent in the same period last year.

“After muted activity until September, signs of a pick-up in economic growth are starting to appear,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA.

