India’s GDP registers major jump in third quarter, grows to 7.2 % from 6.5 %

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded the fastest quarterly growth this year at 7.2 per cent in October-December as against 6.5 per cent in the previous quarter and 6.8 per cent growth in the same period last year, primarily on account of sharp pickup in the services sector. The second advance estimate released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday showed that the overall GDP growth rate for 2017-18 is estimated to inch up marginally to 6.6 per cent from the first advance estimate of 6.5 per cent released last month.
GDP growth rate for July-September was revised upwards to 6.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.3 per cent. The country had recorded a GDP growth of 7.1 per cent in the previous financial year. The advance estimate for Gross Value Added (GVA), the more closely watched indicator for growth, is estimated at 6.4 per cent in 2017-18, up from 6.1 per cent estimated in the first advance estimated but down from 7.1 in the previous financial year. The GVA growth for 2016-17 was revised upwards to 7.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent estimated earlier in first advance estimates.
Financial, real estate and professional services recorded a marked improvement in the third quarter this year, with the sector’s GVA growing at 6.7 per cent from 2.8 per cent in the same period last year. Construction also showed a sharp uptick with GVA growth of 6.8 per cent in October-December as against 2.8 per cent in previous year. Mining and quarrying slumped into negative territory with GVA growth of (-)0.1 per cent in October-December from a double-digit growth rate of 12.1 per cent in the same period last year.
“After muted activity until September, signs of a pick-up in economic growth are starting to appear,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA.
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Feb 28, 2018 at 8:00 pmThanks goodness, in the dark dark night, there is one spec of light.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:40 pmWhere are the fcc:uk:ing CON GIT sickular stooges and lying kuttas? they all must be p1 ss ing in their ga_y pink see through chuddies. These sc_Ums rage and burn like h-e-l-l on good economic news. I have bad news for these chetewas, that from now on it will be all Modi Good Economics, India is now on a sustainable rapid growth trajectory, both manufacturing and service sector will sizzle, Modi who had dared through successful Demonetisation and GSTimplementaion is ready to reap huge success. Con Git wallhas app to gun_da phate ga. By the way in the last two yeras each Modi had generated over 7 million j-o-b-s. So bury all the sickular false narratives and false hood. India is now confirmed as the fastest growing economy of the World. Modi it is time to rejoice and beat the drum loud. 2019 now looks more on the taking.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:26 pmMoodys is like the Pet Slave of the MNCs and they open their mouths everytime they see their interests ie investment environment or govt orders are threatened by a corrupt Modi Govt who is a slave to MNC interests!..so they will say anything at any point of time, to save their interests. This GDP rate in the face of the overall DESTRUCTION of the Economy in the hands of the Corrupt Modi Govt is like writing in WATER...ZERO CREDIBILITY!Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:23 pmThanks to honorable PM Shri Modiji , our GDP is jumping up higher and higher !Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 7:18 pmWho is bene ed with such a increased figure? Certainly not poor, middle class or poor farmers.Reply
- Load More Comments