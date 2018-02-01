India’s GDP growth for financial year 2016-17 unchanged at 7.1 per cent

The CSO, however, revised upwards the Gross Value Added (GVA) growth rate to 7.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent estimated earlier. The CSO, however, revised upwards the Gross Value Added (GVA) growth rate to 7.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent estimated earlier.

India’s GDP growth rate for 2016-17 remained unchanged at 7.1 per cent, as per the first revised estimates released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released for the previous financial year on Wednesday. The CSO, however, revised upwards the Gross Value Added (GVA) growth rate to 7.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent estimated earlier.

For 2015-16, the CSO released the second revised estimates, revising the GDP growth to 8.2 per cent from 8.0 per cent estimated earlier, while the GVA growth rate was revised upwards to 8.1 per cent from 7.9 per cent estimated earlier. The third revised estimates for 2014 -15 were also released, according to which the GDP growth rate for 2014-15 has been revised downwards to 7.4 per cent from 7.5 per cent, while the GVA growth rate was revised upwards to 7.2 per cent from 6.9 per cent.

For 2016-17, the GVA growth rate for primary sector consisting of agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying sectors was revised upwards by CSO to 7.4 per cent for 2016-17 from 4.4 per cent estimated earlier, while the GVA growth rate for secondary sector (manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services and construction) was revised marginally upwards to 6.1 per cent from 6.0 per cent.

The GVA growth for 2016-17 for tertiary sector comprising all services saw a downward revision to 7.5 per cent from 7.7 per cent estimated earlier. “Use of revised estimates of sales tax and other items in central and state government budget documents instead of Budget estimates; and replacement of key financial indicators derived from advance filings of a small sample of companies with actual analysis of financial reports of a larger sample of public and private sector companies,” CSO said.

As per the new methodology followed by the CSO, GDP is calculated by adding product taxes to GVA at basic prices and removing subsidies.

Actual analysis of financial reports of a larger sample of public and private sector companies instead of key financial indicators derived from advance filings of a small sample of companies used earlier were cited as the reason for variation for secondary sector’s GVA growth by the CSO. Use of fourth advance estimates of crop production and final estimates of horticulture crops as against third advance estimates of crop production and second advance estimates of horticulture crops used in the provisional estimates; revision in estimates of livestock products; and use of annual financial reports of public and private sector companies in place of IIP in the case of ‘mining & quarrying’ were the reasons given by CSO for upward revision of GVA growth for primary sector.

