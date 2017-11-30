India’s economic development good but not spectacular, says Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Dr Arvind Subramanian on Thursday said, “One cannot hide the fact that there have been many glitches in implementation of GST.” (Source: Express photo) Chief Economic Advisor Dr Arvind Subramanian on Thursday said, “One cannot hide the fact that there have been many glitches in implementation of GST.” (Source: Express photo)

Chief Economic Advisor Dr Arvind Subramanian on Thursday said that ‘India’s economic development is good but not spectacular.’

Speaking to young graduates at the seventh Convocation of Ahmedabad University, Subramanian said, “India’s economic development is good but not spectacular. You need a yardstick of success relative to India’s own past. It has done well but related to other countries, the economy hasn’t performed well in terms of poverty elimination, providing everyone with basic health and education, providing world class universities. Whenever, the historian Ramchandra Guha is asked how good a democracy in India is, he always alludes to Johnny Walker’s line ’50-50′. So even in terms of economic success, I would rather say it’s 60:40 than 50:50. I think we have done well but we could have done much better.”

On the GST, Arvind said that Co-operative Federalism is India’s future. However, at the same time, a bright hope for India is competitive Federalism, the states competing with each other, he said.

Subramanian said, “GST is one of the most ambitious and transformational reforms. I want to focus more on the less recognised dimensions of the GST. It would be completely transformational when it will be fully up and running. For the first time, we will have one market in India with same tax across the country. It will also increase the formalisation of the economy, reduce corruption because GST has some very attractive properties where the people who file team tax are actually policing each other in a very subtle way.”

One cannot hide the fact that there have been many glitches in implementation of GST. With lots of initial design issues, complications, the process of implementation has been such that when the feedback and criticisms have come, the system has been able to respond in a timely manner. The last few GST Council meetings have taken the concerns very seriously and has responded in a likely manner.

Admitting that there are further more changes expected especially for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that have been facing the teething troubles of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), rolled out in July this year, Arvind said the GST Council has been receptive to these issues and there is a need to simplify the system. “We have also formed a committee for the same that last meeting in Guwahati,” he said.

At the same time, counting on the less-recognised aspects of GST, Arvind also talked about the willingness of states to give in their sovereignty for a common cause. He said, “All the 29 states, UTs and the Centre have come together and said that we will give some part of our sovereignty for a common cause. What is happening in the rest of the world is exactly opposite. For example, Brexit represents a country saying we don’t want to be a part of the European Union, but want to do things ourselves. GST is exactly the opposite. States are coming together, and we call this a cooperative federalism. It’s working because every decision of the GST council has been made out of a common consensus. There’s not been vote on a single issue on GST, which is a remarkable tribute to Indian democracy.”

Sharing an interesting anecdote on his work he said, “As the Chief Economic Adviser, when I presented my first economic survey report, one of the moderators was Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Ahmed Drabu. He asked me, do you know who presented the first economic survey of India to Parliament. It was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who in 1962, was the Finance minister during the conflict. So, as I speak of it, I still get goosebumps as you feel that you are a part of very sacred tradition that dates back to Nehru and phenomenal chief economic advisors like Dr I G Patel, Dr Manmohan Singh and many more.”

On the lessons on life to the young graduating students, Subramanian said, “If you can meet triumph and disaster, treat those imposters much the same. You get more learnings from failure than success. “One way to come out of boredom is to take every day as a learning experience. If you do so, then you will not only be successful professionally but also overcome the most dreaded but understated problem of life which is boredom itself. So, as the summary of my life lessons, I would like to say that enjoy the process more than the outcome.”

