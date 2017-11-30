India’s economic development good but not spectacular: CEA Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian

Talking about the country’s economy, Chief Economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said that “India’s economic development is good but not spectacular”.

“What is unique about India’s economic development is (that it’s) good but not spectacular. You need a yardstick of success relative to India’s own past. It has done relatively well but relative to other countries, we haven’t done as well in terms of needs of our own county be it in terms of eliminating poverty, providing everyone with basic health and education, providing world-class universities. I think there, we have fallen short. Historian Ramachandra Guha when he is asked how good a democracy India is, he always says the Johnny Walker line: 50-50. So, even in terms of economic success, I would rather say 60:40 than 50:50. I think we have done well but we could have much done better,” he said at the convocation ceremony of Ahmedabad University.

On the goods and services tax (GST), Subramanian said that cooperative federalism is India’s future. At the same time, a bright hope for India is competitive federalism, the states competing to do good things. He said: “This (GST) is one of the most ambitious and transformational reforms.”

He also said: “…29 states, UTs and the Centre…have come together and said that we will give in some part of our sovereignty for a common cause, is amazing. What is happening in the rest of the world is exactly opposite. For example, Brexit represents a country saying we don’t want to be a part of bigger whole but want to do things ourselves. Similarly, in the US, they turn inward to vote to isolate themselves…”

