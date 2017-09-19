India’s Bharat Oman Refineries buys first US crude for November arrival: Sources

Hindustan Petroleum Corp has also said it plans to buy US crude in the next few months. (Photo: Reuters) Hindustan Petroleum Corp has also said it plans to buy US crude in the next few months. (Photo: Reuters)

India’s Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL) has bought, via tender, its first crude cargo from the United States, which will be delivered in November, two trade sources said on Tuesday. Trafigura will deliver 1 million barrels of Mars crude from the US Gulf of Mexico to BORL on Nov. 16 to 25, they said.

BORL is likely the third Indian oil refiner, after Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, to import US crude. Hindustan Petroleum Corp has also said it plans to buy US crude in the next few months.

