India to regain fastest-growing major economy tag for next two years: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday kept its growth projection for India unchanged at 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal.

India will again emerge as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, at least for the next two years, the IMF said.

India’s growth will rise steadily to 7.4 per cent in 2018-19 and 7.8 per cent in the year after, the multilateral body said in its latest forecast. However, China’s expansion will slow down to 6.6 per cent and 6.4 per cent in 2018 and 2019, respectively, against 6.8 per cent in 2017. The IMF raised the global growth projections by 20 basis points each to 3.9 per cent for both 2018 and 2019, partly driven by high-than-expected expansion of the US economy following a cut in corporate taxes by the Trump administration.

“The US tax policy changes are expected to stimulate activity, with the short-term impact in the US mostly driven by the investment response to the corporate income tax cuts,” the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook Update. However, due to the temporary nature of some of its provisions, the tax policy package is projected to lower growth for a few years from 2022 onwards, it added. The effects of the package on output in the US and its trading partners contribute about half of the cumulative revision to global growth over 2018–19.

The US recently announced the biggest tax cuts in 30 years, bringing the corporate tax rate down from 35 per cent to 21 per cent. Lower corporate tax and likely interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could draw investors from all over the world to the US. The IMF has revised up the prediction for the US by 40 basis points to 2.7 per cent for 2018, against 2.3 per cent last year. It has raised its projection for the EU by 30 basis points to 2.2 per cent for 2018. The current cyclical upswing in global growth offers an ideal opportunity for structural reforms.

On the upside, the cyclical rebound could prove stronger in the near term as the pickup in activity and easier financial conditions reinforce each other, the multilateral body said. “On the downside, rich asset valuations and very compressed term premiums raise the possibility of a financial market correction, which could dampen growth and confidence.”

A possible trigger is a faster-than-expected increase in advanced economy core inflation and interest rates as demand accelerates. If global sentiment remains strong and inflation muted, then financial conditions could remain loose into the medium term, leading to a buildup of financial vulnerabilities in advanced and emerging market economies alike.

The IMF has also raised its forecast for global trade (both goods and services) by 60 basis points for 2018 and 40 basis points for 2019 from earlier projections. FE

