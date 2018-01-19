India to grow 7.1 per cent in FY19 from 6.5 per cent in FY18: Ind-Ra

The research agency, which is a Fitch-group company, also said that the government would make a greater allocation of funds to farm and rural sector in the 2018-19 Budget. The research agency, which is a Fitch-group company, also said that the government would make a greater allocation of funds to farm and rural sector in the 2018-19 Budget.

The Indian economy is expected to pick up gradually from the “disruptions” of demonetisation and GST to grow at 7.1 per cent in 2018-19 from 6.5 per cent growth in the current financial year, India Ratings & Research said on Thursday. Consumption demand is expected to drive growth in next fiscal, even though “tailwinds from low commodity prices are now turning into headwinds” with global crude prices firming up and rising inflation posing a challenge, it said.

The research agency, which is a Fitch-group company, also said that the government would make a greater allocation of funds to farm and rural sector in the 2018-19 Budget, but said that it’s unlikely to be a populist one despite the impending 2019 general elections. It also expects fiscal deficit for 2017-18 at 3.5 per cent as against 3.2 per cent pegged by the government and the fiscal deficit for next fiscal to be at 3.2 per cent, higher than 3 per cent stated in the government’s medium-term fiscal policy statement.

“The latest government announcement pegs the additional borrowing programme to be Rs 200 billion instead of Rs 500 billion announced earlier. Ind-Ra believes the reduced borrowing may still not change the fiscal slippage in FY18. Despite FY19 being a pre-election year, Ind-Ra does not expect FY19 union budget to be a populist budget; however it expects some expenditure reallocation with an increased focus on rural and agriculture sectors,” Ind-Ra said. It said the government is facing pressures on the revenue front on account of GST and lower dividend from the RBI this year. “At present, pressures are coming from four sides- low RBI dividend transfer, low non-tax revenue from telecom companies, additional supplementary demand and compensation to sates after GST,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings.

In its outlook for 2018-19, the agency also highlighted the projected average retail inflation at 4.6 per cent and said inflation trajectory has reversed on rising commodity, especially crude oil prices. “Days of RBI reducing rate are over. Now the question is when it will raise rates. However, they will wait for 6-8 months before raising policy rates to better gauge the inflation trajectory,” India Ratings & Research Principal Economist Sunil Kumar Sinha told reporters.

The 7.1 per cent GDP growth projected for 2018-19 is a tad lower than the forecast of 7.3 per cent and 7.4 per cent by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) respectively. The World Bank too has projected a 7.3 per cent growth for India in 2018. In its first advance estimate of GDP released earlier this month, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) had projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for this fiscal.

