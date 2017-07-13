‘India should get oil at a responsible price’

Dharmendra Pradhan Dharmendra Pradhan

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the country should be provided crude oil at a “responsible price” as it is among the few nations whose demand is expected to rise in the coming decade.

“The growth in energy consumption in 2016 in India has been 5.4 per cent and the total primary energy consumption was 723.9 million tonne of energy equivalent. As per estimates, India is poised to account for one fourth of the incremental global energy demand between 2013 and 2040,” Pradhan said in Istanbul where he led an Indian delegation to the World Petroleum Congress (WPC).

India is one of the markets with growing demand for energy and Pradhan pointed that producers should take note of changes happening.

