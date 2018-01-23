India should focus on women’s inclusion in economy: IMF chief

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde ( AP Photo) International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde ( AP Photo)

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Tuesday said that India should continue with reforms with special focus on financial services sector. Lagarde reiterated IMF’s forecast of 7.4 per cent growth for India and said it is obviously one of the fastest growing large economies of the world.

She also expressed concern over the high level of discrimination faced by women in rural India and emphasised that there is an urgent need to address this issue. Lagarde added that she genuinely hopes India focuses on inclusion of women in its economy, including in rural areas. “I genuinely hope there will be a focus on inclusion of Indian women in the economy. We have research to show that India’s GDP can grow by 27 per cent if the women are brought to the same level of men in terms of economic and workforce participation,” she said.

Addressing a press conference as part of the all women co-chairs of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet, Lagarde said IMF research has showed that raising women’s participation in the workforce to the level of men can boost Indian economy by 27 per cent.

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at World Economic Forum in Davos, the IMF projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019 and 7.4 per cent in 2018, as against China’s 6.8 per cent, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies following last year’s slowdown due to demonetisation and the implementation of the GST.

In 2017, India’s growth rate dropped to 6.7 per cent. Notably, with a growth rate of 7. 1 per cent, India was the fastest growing country among emerging economies in the year 2016. But due to the demonetisation in late 2016 and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), India’s economy slowed down a little bit to 6.7 per cent in 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App