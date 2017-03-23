‘India second in origin of immigrant billionaires’

Sergey Brin, Google co-founder, is the richest first generation immigrant billionaire in the world. (File Photo) Sergey Brin, Google co-founder, is the richest first generation immigrant billionaire in the world. (File Photo)

Germany and India are the top countries of origin for most immigrant billionaires, followed by China and the UK, says the Hurun Immigrant Billionaires List 2017. It also states:

* 30 immigrant billionaires from India in various countries across the world

* 13 Indian immigrant billionaires are based in the UAE

* $14 billion is the networth of the Hindujas who are the seventh richest immigrants

* $36 billion is the net worth of Sergey Brin of Google, the richest first generation immigrant billionaire in the world

* $27 billion is the networth of George Soros of Soros Fund Management

Immigrant billionaires: Country of origin Immigrant billionaires: Country of origin

Why they turn immigrants?

High local taxes important reason to immigrate from Germany, UK, Italy, Sweden and France.

Women: 30 of the 300 are women, led by Charlene Carvalho, born in the Netherlands, living in London. Most successful self-made female billionaire is ‘Chinese Restaurant Queen’ Peggy Cherng, born in Myanmar, now living in California

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now