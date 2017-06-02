Latest News

India policy panel sees economy growing 7.5 per cent in 2017-18

Panagariya, vice-chairman of the government's main economic advisory body, told a news conference that economic growth would accelerate further to above 8 percent by 2019.

Panagariya, vice-chairman of the government's main economic advisory body, told a news conference that economic growth would accelerate further to above 8 percent by 2019.

India’s economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday. Asia’s third-largest economy grew 7.1 percent year-on-year in 2016/17, slower than 8 percent growth a year ago, data this week showed.

