India heading to become one common market in wake of GST: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Friday has hailed the launch of GST in a tweet and said that ‘India is heading to become one common market-Indian Common Market’ (ICM). ‘So far as Puducherry is concerned the GST is the product of non-stop work personally seen it done in Puducherry by Commercial Taxes Department,’ she tweeted.

Puducherry has worked through the year to prepare traders, officers and consumers to prepare for GST transition, she said. The new tax regime was ushered in yesterday at a late night event in the historic Central Hall of Parliament.

