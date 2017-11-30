India has standardised itself for 7-8 pc growth, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

Asserting that India has standardised itself for a 7-8 per cent growth rate, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that improved macroeconomic fundamentals have placed India on the growth trajectory and the country would have to invest heavily in infrastructure over the next two decades to graduate to a middle-income economy.

According to a PTI report, he said, “India today, in the last three years, was for the first time in history, has been the fastest-growing major economy and we do hope that in the first instance we evolve into a middle-income economy and subsequently, we graduate into a developed economy. That’s the economic roadmap that we have for us.”

While delivering 5th Annual Defence Estates Day lecture in New Delhi, the minister said, “If we have to aspire to reach this, India will need to upgrade infrastructure over the next two decades. We need a lot of investment and we will need a lot of spending.”

He also said that the government has been increasingly raising allocation for development of the sector that inadequate infrastructure is a major hindrance in the growth, considering the fact that inadequate infrastructure is a major hindrance in the growth.

“The funding requirement for infrastructure in the country is huge and there is a requirement of a whopping Rs 50 lakh crore investment in the sector over the next five years,” he added.

Stating that India has spent Rs 60 lakh crore in infrastructure during 2007-17, the finance minister said that the government has increased the infrastructure spending in recent times. He also said that during the Budget 2017-18, a total of Rs 3.96 lakh crore money had been allocated for the sector.

Noting that the investment in infrastructure is essential to growth and it improves the productive capacity of a nation, Jaitley said, it leads to more jobs and more economic well being. He said,”India has standardised itself ordinarily for a growth rate of 7-8 per cent. If it slows down, it is more towards 7 and if it paces up it is more towards 8 per cent growth. It’s already close to $2.5 trillion economy in terms of GDP.”

Observing that country has moved away from the old era of double-digit inflation, Jaitley said, “Our statutorily fixed target is 4 per cent. We have been able to keep our current account deficit under control, and over the last few years India has had exemplary performance in terms of being able to bring down its fiscal deficit.”

He said, “The net effect of all these is that India is getting closer to a situation where the country can spend what it earns, and borrows relatively less. One of the great challenges which remained in India and that directly impinges on the creation of the world class infrastructure is that India was largely a tax non-complaint society.”

“One of the efforts the government is making is slowly nudging the system into becoming complaint, he said, adding the ability to raise resources to spend on critical areas of security, infrastructure development and poverty alleviation improves,” the finance minister said.

“One factor which has to be kept in mind as far as infrastructure sector is concerned, infrastructure is created when users pay. We cannot expect infrastructure to be created out of thin air … users have to pay for it,” he said.

During his address, Jaitley also spoke about the thrust of Narendra Modi-led government for infrastructure creation and said that as many as 250 national highway projects are underway presently. He stated,”We are in the process of awarding 10,000 km national highway each year and this has now resulted in accumulative programme what is known as Bharatmala…the total investment which is going to go for the Bhartmala project is Rs 5.35 lakh crore over the next few years.”

Jaitley also said that the government is currently in the process of developing 35-50 more airports to improve regional connectivity under Udan where a one-hour flight would cost Rs 2,500 to a passenger.

The government is also in the process of modernising 450 railway stations with the help of private sector besides improvement of port facility and inland waterways, he added.

The finance minister also said that efforts have been taken not only to improve infrastructure in urban areas but also rural infrastructure through rural electrification drive and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

