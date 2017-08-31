India’s GDP growth slips to three-year low of 5.7 per cent, Arun Jaitley expresses concern

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday expressed concern over India’s GDP figures after the country’s economic growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in April-June quarter. In a statement to the media, Jaitley said: “Certainly a matter of concern that first quarter GDP has come down to 5.7 per cent and its obvious therefore throws up challenge for the economy.” As a measure to improve the figures, Jaitley added that in the coming quarters the government will work on both policy and investment.
India’s GDP growth slumped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent during April-June – lagging China for the second straight quarter – as manufacturing slowed ahead of the GST launch amid demonetisation effect. China clocked 6.9 per cent growth in January-March as well as April-June quarters. The expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) was 6.1 per cent in the preceding quarter and 7.9 per cent in the same period last fiscal. The previous low of 4.6 per cent was recorded in January-March 2014. Also Read: GDP growth hits three-year low of 5.7%, GST and demonetisation seen as major factors
Gross value added (GVA) in the manufacturing sector fell sharply to 1.2 per cent, from 10.7 per cent year on year, as the businesses focussed more on clearing inventories rather than production ahead of the July 1 launch of GST. A separate set of official data showed that growth of eight core sectors slowed to 2.4 per cent in July due to contraction in output of crude oil, refinery products, fertiliser and cement.
Uncertainty about new indirect tax rates under GST prompted a host of industries, including carmakers, FMCG companies and garment manufacturers, to clear their stocks. Demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November last year impacted economic activities in the January-March quarter as GDP growth slipped to 6.1 per cent and further to 5.7 per cent in the three months to June.
(With PTI inputs)
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:24 pmDon't blame our FM. This has happened while our FM is sleeping. No way he is responsible.Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:18 pmThis government is a total failure both on economy and law order. To start with PM should sack CM Yogi and Haryana government. Earlier the better otherwise BJP will go down next time.Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:17 pmDid not Akilesh chided the centre saying black money also contribute to the economic growth? Anyway, this is the first year business community learning to grasp that fair trade is going to be the norm - at the least till Modi at the helm. Govt need not worry about business but should pay attention about the state of employees of private establishmentsReply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:03 pmYou guys damage and express concern. What people have to say about you guysReply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:03 pmIf you want GDP to grow .employment to grow go back to pre demnetisation days.Do not ask people about how they get so much money, close your eyes to havala transaction,look the other way when fraudulent deals take place allow back deals with high kickbacks by politicians.There will be lot of cash flying around everybody will get job, India will beat china.Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:02 pmA set of fools led by the biggest of them, Modiji. They have systematically destroyed the economy. Now instead of saying it is a challenge, he should have given an explanation since you have been at the helm of affairs for three and half years. You can neither blame the previous govt. nor external forces. The job data is going to be worse. We know it is for your stupidity that we are on the downhill.Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 8:51 pmThe reality is that the BJP has just introduced the GST/Demonetisation and BJP doesn't have a magic wand to bring in the changes overnight, the economic malaise by the corrupt/communal parties like the congress, the communists, the TMC, etc. with their corruption, scams for the last 65 years. The major beneficiaries of the demonetisation which has enabled the government to collect more taxes are the disgruntled Dalits, the Muslims, the communists, and the recently converted Christians who have been put on the government freebies by the missionaries whose purpose is to mobilize vote bank for the congress.Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:12 pmUseless feku ! With so called corruption and all nonsense..UPA showed a better growth.. In that case during this so called Clean Governance the Growth should go up.. It is on sliding down every year.. use your brain to think if u got one...Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:45 pmEvery major endeavour suffers short term drawbacks but ultimately have major successes. The UPA under the incompetent leadership of Sonia Gandhi and her slave Manmohan Singh who ruled India for a decade have ruined the Indian economy and the BJP has been in power just for 3 years and in a diverse country like India and the GST/Demonetisation are the major steps undertaken.
- Aug 31, 2017 at 9:28 pmBOY TOY OF CHADDI'S OR BABAS?Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 8:45 pmJaitley Ignored the poor farmer,he sucked up with fake promises.Reply
- Load More Comments