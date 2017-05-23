India among most important emerging investors in Africa, says Arun Jaitley at African Development Bank’s annual meet

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the inauguration of the annual meeting of the African development bank in Gandhinagar on Monday. (Source: PTI photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the inauguration of the annual meeting of the African development bank in Gandhinagar on Monday. (Source: PTI photo)

Presenting India as a significant investor in the African continent compared to China, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said Indo-Africa partnership provides limitless possibilities and “can together shape the future of the world.”

“India’s sustained effort is making an impact on Africa… India’s share of announced greenfield projects grew from 3.3 per cent in 2003-08 to 6.1 per cent in 2009-15. In the same period, the investment from China decreased from

4.9 per cent to 3.3 per cent,” said Jaitley at the 52nd annual general meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) at Gandhinagar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the proceedings on Tuesday.

“India is among the most important emerging investors in Africa. In terms of greenfield projects, India was the fourth largest investor with 45 projects in 2015, after the United States, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates,” he added while stressing on how India was a leading investor from Asia.

The 2017 African Economic Outlook released on Monday at the AfDB summit, however, showed that China led greenfield investment in Africa for 2015-16 ($ 38.4 billion), while during the same year India invested just $2.2 billion across 64 projects in Africa.

“Our commitment is reflected in our continuous high level political engagement with African countries, at a scale that has never been witnessed before,” the minister said while highlighting the numerous visits undertaken by President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and other ministers. Jaitley said that Indo-Africa cooperation was “not a one-off event” but presented a unique partnership model of “voluntary partnership” sans any conditionality.

“Our partnership model is unique. Being an emerging economy itself, we understand that a prescriptive model of partnership does not work. Therefore the cornerstone of our policy is voluntary partnership. It is demand driven and devoid of any conditionality. We do not impose and leave it on our partners to decide what is best for them. We believe this is the most effective form of partnership,” he said.

“India-Africa partnership provides limitless possibilities. If India is the bright spot in the world’s economy, Africa is also not far behind. In 2015, Africa was the second fastest growing region in the world after East Asia. If we can translate aspirations of one-third of the humanity into reality, it would do wonders. India and Africa can together shape the future of the world.”

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons at the venue, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) said, “We are here to draw inspiration from the Green Revolution that happened here.” He said Africa’s food exports currently stood at $35 billion and will climb to $110 billion by 2020. “In fact Africa should be a net exporter of food,” Dr Adesina added.

During the course of the event at Gandhinagar, African countries, along with India will deliberate on how to get young people take up agriculture as a business and how to involve more women into the agriculture sector, he said.

