Govt notifies a new simplified Income Tax Return form, to be introduced from April 1

The government on Friday notified a new simplified Income Tax Return form that will be introduced from April. This will effectively do away with some columns to simplify the filing of returns. In a statement on Wednesday, the government had announced that people with salary and interest income will have to fill fewer columns as some of these have been clubbed in ITR1 form called ‘Sahaj’. It also said the form for Assessment Year 2017-18, deductions claimed under different sections of Chapter VIA have been removed and only mostly used ones have been retained.

An official told news agency PTI that columns such as claiming deductions under Section 80C, mediclaim (80D) will, however, remain. Individuals who want to show deductions under other heads can do so by selecting an option. As of now, the ITR 1/Sahaj has 18 different columns through which one can claim deductions under Section 80 of the I-T Act. Under Section 80C, a deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed from total income for investments in LIC, PPF and repayment of housing loan, while Section 80D provides for tax deduction from the total taxable income for the payment of medical insurance premium. However, this deduction is over and above the deduction under Section 80C.

At the same time, the number of ITR forms have been reduced from the existing nine to seven. In place of ITR-2, ITR-2A and ITR-3, an ITR-2 has been notified in place of these three forms. Subsequently, ITR-4 and ITR-4S (Sugam) have been renumbered as ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Sugam) respectively.

The government believes this move will encourage more people to file returns. As per latest government records, around 6 crore out of 29 crore people holding permanent account number (PAN) file income tax returns. The e-filing facility for ITR-1 is most likely to be activated from April 1 onwards and ITRs can be filed till the mandated deadline of July 31. While filling the form, the taxpayer has to fill in his PAN, personal information and information on taxes paid, Aadhaar number, and TDS will be auto-filled in the form.

