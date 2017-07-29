Income Tax E-Filing: How To File Returns Using ITR-1

The deadline to file income tax returns in July 31. (Photo for representation) The deadline to file income tax returns in July 31. (Photo for representation)

The deadline for this year Income Tax Return is July 31. If you haven’t filed your ITR yet, file it before, to avoid paying penalties. However, tax payers who are filing e-return for this financial year 2016-17, does not have to pay the penalties.

Tax payers with income less than Rs 2.5 lakh are liable to file Income Tax Return, Rs 3 lakh for people of the age of sixty years and Rs 5 lakh for the people of the age of 80 years and above.

Steps to file e-return using ITR-1:

Click on e-filing application, ITR-1. Then move to ‘e File- Prepare and submit ITR online.’

Read the notification carefully before filing ITR-1

Fill in the details, employer’s name, address, bank statement, Aadhaar number, PAN number, date of birth. Fill your salary details and the amount deducted by the organisation. After filling the applications, click on the option validate

Once the acknowledgement detail is displayed, click on the link to view or generate a print out of it.

– Inputs from Kuldip Kumar, Partner and Leader Personal Tax at PWC

Watch the video below to know how to file Income Tax Returns using ITR-1:

