In Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, I-T dept searches over 20 premises of bureaucrats

Income Tax Department Building.

Acting against some bureaucrats across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in last two days, the Income Tax department has searched over 20 premises and detected undisclosed income of over Rs 10 crore. Official sources in the tax department said raids were carried out against four government functionaries, including a local body’s chairman’s residential and business premises and a general manager of the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd (UPRNN) in Dehradun for alleged misuse of official position and tax evasion.

“Documents showing undisclosed investments in farm houses spread over hundreds of bighas and immovable properties in other cities have been seized,” an official said. The family of the general manager was also found to be in possession of luxury cars such as Range Rover, an Audi and a BMW. The tax department also found 15 large LED television sets fitted in the farm house which was constructed on a land earmarked to setup a factory.

“The department is probing tax evasion to the tune of a few crores against the official and his associates based in Rishikesh,” the official said. In an another search operation against a local body chairman in UP’s Siddharthnagar district, the department detected tax evasion to the tune of Rs 10 crore as per preliminary estimates. “The chairman owns two petrol pumps and a gas agency and has been found to be allegedly diverting development grants for personal benefits,” the official said.

Also raided were the premises of a senior official in Noida and that of a UP road transport department officer in Kanpur. “The Noida officer was found to have made unaccounted cash payments for purchase of immovable properties worth more than Rs 2 crore in the name of his spouse,” the official said. The tax department will soon issue summons to them to join investigation, while probe against the Kanpur-based officer is ongoing, the official added. These actions come after the closure of the PMGKY black money window on March 31.

