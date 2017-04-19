IMF revises up India growth forecast for FY17 to 6.8 per cent 

On Tuesday, the IMF, while retaining its India forecast for the current and the next fiscal, said: “Medium-term growth prospects are favourable” On Tuesday, the IMF, while retaining its India forecast for the current and the next fiscal, said: “Medium-term growth prospects are favourable”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday restored India to the status of the world’s fastest-growing major economy in 2016-17, as it raised its growth forecast for the country to 6.8 per cent for the last fiscal, after trimming it to 6.6 per cent in January due to demonetisation. However, IMF has now retained its earlier India growth forecasts for 2017-18 and the next fiscal at 7.2 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively, its latest annual World Economic Outlook (WEO).

In January, the IMF had cut the India growth forecast for 2016-17 by 1 percentage point, lower than the 6.7 per cent growth rate it had predicted for China, citing “temporary negative consumption shock induced by cash shortages and payment disruptions” due to demonetisation. It had also trimmed the 2017-18 growth forecast for India by 0.4 percentage point to 7.2 per cent for the same reason. The IMF forecast is still lower than the 7.1 per cent growth projected for 2016-17 by the Central Statistics Organisation.

On Tuesday, the IMF, while retaining its India forecast for the current and the next fiscal, said: “Medium-term growth prospects are favourable, with growth forecast to rise to about 8 per cent over the medium term due to the implementation of key reforms, loosening of supply-side bottlenecks, and appropriate fiscal and monetary policies.” The multilateral body raised the global growth forecast by 0.1 percentage point for 2017 at 3.8 per cent, but has retained the prediction for the US at 2.3 per cent. It has, however, raised its projection for the EU by 0.1 percentage point to 1.7 per cent. For China, the IMF has raised its forecast by 0.1 percentage point to 6.6 per cent for 2017 and 0.2 percentage point to 6.2 per cent for 2018.

The IMF said the upgrade to the global growth forecast for 2017 remains modest (0.1 percentage point to 3.5 per cent), and longer-term potential growth rates remain subdued across the globe compared with past decades, more so in advanced economies. While there is a chance that growth will exceed expectations in the near term, significant down-side risks continue to cloud medium-term outlook, and may have intensified since the January forecast.

The worry for India is the fact that the IMF has cut its global trade growth forecasts by 0.2 percentage point for 2018 (from its January forecast) to 3.9 per cent. India’s merchandise exports started improving in recent months after struggling since December 2014.

