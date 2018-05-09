India to grow at 7.4 per cent in FY 2018/19, says IMF report

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington on April 20. (Reuters) International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington on April 20. (Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday predicted a 7.4 per cent growth of the Indian economy in the current fiscal. The growth will accelerate further to 7.8 per cent as it recovers from the impact of demonetisation and GST roll out, said the IMF. India’s growth is expected to be more than China which is projected to grow at 6.6 per cent in the current year and will moderate to 6.4 per cent next year.

“In India, growth is forecast to rebound to 7.4 percent in FY 2018/19 as the economy recovers from disruptions related to the currency exchange initiative and the rollout of the new Goods and Services Tax,” said the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Regional Economic Outlook report. As per report, Asia continues to be the main engine of the world’s economy, accounting for more than 60 per cent of global growth — three-quarters of which comes from China and India alone.

“But there are risks and challenges ahead, including from a tightening of global financial conditions, a shift toward inward-looking policies, and — over the longer run — population aging, slowing productivity growth, and the rise of the digital economy,” it said. Asia is expected to grow at 5.6 per cent this year and next, it said, adding that the outlook is supported by strong global demand, as well as still accommodative policies and financial conditions.

Noting that present rates of inflation in Asia are some of the lowest in decades, it said, it has seen some upward movement since September 2017 on the back of rising oil prices. “But core inflation — which excludes food and energy — remains low and below target in many economies. In 2017, headline inflation on average was 0.6 percent lower than target in Asian advanced economies, and 0.8 percent under target in Asian emerging market economies,” it said.

The latest report explores why inflation has been so low. And it finds that first that temporary global factors, including commodity prices and imported inflation, have been key drivers of low inflation. But these factors could reverse, and inflation could rise. According to the report, inflation has become more backward-looking, meaning that past inflation drives current inflation more than future expectations. This suggests that if inflation rises, it may persist.

“Further, there is some evidence that the sensitivity of inflation to economic slack has decreased (i.e., the Phillips curve has flattened), suggesting that if inflation rises, there may be a large hit to output when reducing it,” it said. All of these mean that central banks should watch out closely for signs of inflation pressure now and stand ready to respond.

After India, Bangladesh is projected to be the fastest-growing economy in South Asia with growth rates of seven per cent for 2018 and 2019; Sri Lanka is projected to grow at four per cent in 2018 and 4.5 in 2019, and Nepal five per cent in 2018 and four per cent in next. (Pakistan, which is grouped with the Middle East, is not covered in the Asia report.)

