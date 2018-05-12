IIP growth slows to five-month low of 4.4% in Mar; capital goods fall 1.8%

Industrial output had grown at the same rate of 4.4 per cent in March 2017. (Picture for representational purpose) Industrial output had grown at the same rate of 4.4 per cent in March 2017. (Picture for representational purpose)

Industrial output growth slowed to a five-month low of 4.4 per cent in March, mainly due to a contraction in capital goods production and moderation in mining output, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday showed. For 2017-18, industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), inched down to 4.3 per cent, from 4.6 per cent in the previous financial year.

Industrial output had grown at the same rate of 4.4 per cent in March 2017. The previous low was recorded at 1.8 per cent in October 2017. Manufacturing sector, which constitutes over 77 per cent of the index, grew at 4.4 per cent in March as compared to 3.3 per cent in the same month a year ago. The output of mining sector decelerated to 2.8 per cent during the month as compared to 10.1 per cent in March 2017.

Capital goods output contracted 1.8 per cent during March as compared to a growth of 9.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Consumer durables output, however, rose by 2.9 per cent as against a contraction of 0.6 per cent in March 2017.

Consumer non-durables recorded a growth of 10.9 per cent in March as against 7.5 per cent in corresponding month last year. “The uptick in the expansion of consumer non-durables to 10.9 per cent in March 2018 from 7.3 per cent in February 2018 can be partly attributed to the performance of sugar (to 78.2 per cent from the initial 60.1 per cent), which has a weight of approximately 5 per cent in that sub-sector,” Aditi Nayar, economist, ICRA said.

During the financial year 2017-18, the manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 4.5 per cent, marginally up from 4.4 per cent in 2016-17. Eleven out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during March. The industry group ‘Other manufacturing’ recorded the highest negative growth of (-) 30.7 per cent followed by ‘Manufacture of tobacco products’ at (-) 20.6 per cent and ‘Manufacture of wearing apparel’ at (-) 18.6 per cent.

‘Manufacture of furniture’ posted the highest positive growth of 41.5 per cent followed by 20.6 per cent growth in ‘Manufacture of food products’ and 17.2 per cent in ‘Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semitrailers’.

Items that showed high negative growth include ‘Hand Tools incl. interchangeable tools, not mechanised’ at (-) 67.6 per cent, ‘Jewellery of gold (studded with stones or not)’ at (-) 66.5 per cent, ‘Material handling, lifting and hoisting equipment’ at (-) 56.1 per cent, ‘Generators/ Alternators’ at (-) 54.7 per cent, ‘Printing machinery’ at (-) 47.6 per cent and ‘Other tobacco products’ at (-) 40.6 per cent.

Items that registered high positive growth included ‘Stainless steel utensils’ at 95.5 per cent, ‘Sugar’ at 78.2 per cent, ‘Axle’ at 51.8 per cent, ‘Rim (wheel)’ at 45.6 per cent and ‘Digestive enzymes and antacids (incl. PPI drugs)’ at 32.1 per cent.

Economists attributed the poor growth rate of capital goods output to unfavourable base effect but expect it to pick up in coming months. “With an unfavourable base effect, the capital goods sector displayed a YoY contraction of 1.8 per cent in March 2018, the worst performance in nine months, despite the healthy growth displayed by commercial vehicles. Nevertheless, the sustained contraction recorded from April 2017 to July 2017, suggests that capital goods may revert to displaying modest growth in the next few months,” Nayar said.

Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings said, “Going forward, while output growth in FY19 is likely to be better than FY18 due to expectation of a normal monsoon, robust vehicle sales, infrastructure focus and sector specific programmes such as housing for all. Faster resolution of stressed assets of banking sector and limiting fiscal slippage will be key factors to watch.”

