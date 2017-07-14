I-T identifies another 5.56 lakh persons under Operation Clean Money

The Income Tax Department on Friday said it has identified 5.56 lakh persons whose cash deposits post note ban were found inconsistent with their tax profiles. It has also additionally identified 1.04 lakh persons who did not disclose all bank accounts during e-verification.
As per the media release published by the Income Tax Department today, in the first phase, 17.92 lakh persons had been identified for e-verification of large cash deposits, of which 9.72 Lakh people had submitted online response.
The IT department further said that the information regarding the cases and accounts identified has been made published in the e-filing window of the PAN holder at the portal http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The PAN holder, the release said can see the information using the link “Cash Transactions 2016” under ‘Compliance’ section of the portal. The release also said the taxpayer will be able to submit online explanation without any need to visit Income Tax office. All identified persons are being informed through Email and SMS for submitting response online.
Back in April, the tax department had notified the new Income Tax Return forms which added a new column seeking information on cash deposits above Rs 2 lakh made during the 50-day demonetisation period. This information will be matched with the information in possession of the I-T department. “The taxpayer should ensure that ITR is compliant with amount deposited in bank accounts during the period of demonetisation and while computing income, the amounts so deposited are considered/ taken into account while paying taxes,” the statement said.
Cash deposits made in the above period may thus be fully and truly disclosed in the ITR, it added.
(With PTI inputs)
- Jul 14, 2017 at 6:17 pmJust a gimmick to divert the attention from the bad Mark earned by not disclosing the money came back to RBI ... It says the transactions doesn't match the IT profile .that doesn't mean that they were all dealing the black money .once they are scrutinized they will produce required source details and get rid of itReply
- Jul 14, 2017 at 6:13 pmGood. Let us make it more strict. The middle class ried people are responsible for all financial problems of the country. We must make sure that we track their each and every transaction, even if one goes to a public toilet for and pays 5 rupees there transactions fee must be charged for each transactions. BUT YES, political parties should not be taxed for anything at all, neither should they disclose their source of income, nor their accounts, nor the transaction details, etc. Political parties are our flag bearers, and they help us understanding the real meaning of nationalism, they help us understand how we would have got freedom from british much earlier and easily if godse was the leading the movement instead of gandhi, they help us understand a lot of other things about medieval history and science like red-fort is not indian, magical power of peacocck tears, etc. We are lucky to have got real nationalists ruling us, now.Reply
- Jul 14, 2017 at 6:13 pmAnd no accountability for BJP politicians who were allowed to buy benami properties and also allowed to deposit their cash before 8 th November 2016??? ---Oh yes ,, they have given all their details to Tadipur Fatty-Shah !!!Reply
- Jul 14, 2017 at 5:55 pmGood catch! Please take all their additional deposits to government revenue. And also charge a fine to these guys on top of that. At least 33 of their personal deposit should be the charged for this offence. Please follow this even if politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, bankers are found to be these guys.Reply
- Jul 14, 2017 at 5:54 pmAbb inn sabb saallo saeyy inkii income kaa 75 percent fine maeyy lo, tabb haii baat. Koii court case nahii, koii appeal nahii. Ek mahinney maeyy jo paisaa jamaa karwayaa haii uskaa 75 percent sarkaari account maeyy warnaa 5 saall kii jail.Reply
- Jul 14, 2017 at 5:51 pmGood move. All tax evaders must be booked.Reply
