Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit up 6 per cent

Aided by robust sales across various business segments, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has posted a 6.19 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,183 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 as against a profit of Rs 1,114 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,969 crore, as against Rs 8,430 crore in the year-ago period, up 6.39 per cent, it said. “This has been a strong quarter with profitable volume driven growth. In a challenging year, we delivered a resilient performance by managing our business dynamically and responding with agility to the changing external environment,” HUL chairman Harish Manwani said.

For the year ended March 31, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,490 crore, up 8.16 per cent from Rs 4,151 crore during the previous fiscal. Total income of the company rose to Rs 36,128 crore as against Rs 35,039 crore in the 2015-16.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31 amounts to Rs 17 per share.

HUL CFO P B Balaji said there has been a gradual recovery in the market, which is now stabilising after being hit by demonetisation. Rural market, which had suffered the most after demonetisation, is also recovering but is yet to be where it was before the note ban, he said in a conference call.

With a successive good monsoon predicted, Balaji said: “Rural market will come back by all indications. There is no reason for rural market to languish behind the urban.”

