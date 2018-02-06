Higher defence pension outgo may stress Centre’s finances

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, after presenting the Budget in Parliament (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, after presenting the Budget in Parliament (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Notwithstanding the sharply higher than budgeted revenue deficit for 2017-18, which has analysts worried, a steady increase in pensions to defence personnel over the years to nearly Rs 1.08 lakh crore for 2018-19 from around Rs 45,500 crore in 2013-14 is further expected to accentuate the stress on government’s finances. The revenue deficit for 2017-18 increased from 1.9 per cent of GDP as per budget estimate to 2.6 per cent as per revised estimates.

“The expenditure on pensions is estimated to increase from Rs 1,31,201 crore in BE 2017-18 to Rs 1,47,387 crore in RE 2017-18, mainly on account of implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. In Budget estimates of 2018-19 the total expenditure on pensions is estimated at Rs 1,68,466 crore which is 0.9 per cent of estimated GDP for the year. This includes a provision of Rs 108853 crore for Defence pensions, Rs 46,378 crore for Civil pensions and Rs 11,676 crore for Telecom pensions in BE 2018-19,” according to a document from Union Budget 2018-19.

The increase in defence pensions is attributed to the one rank one pension scheme, which is the pension scheme for ex-servicemen announced by the government in 2015. Government officials said that they were concerned about the increasing allocation for defence pensions but also pointed out there were no easy answers to the problem. They said that while the initial cost of implementing the one rank one pension scheme was estimated to be around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore, it would increase going ahead, given that the pension under the scheme is set to be revised every five years.

However, defence experts see no respite from the rising expense on pensions to ex-servicemen. “Government has decided to give one rank one pension and to increase the pension every few years, so they have to pay. It’s an obligatory expenditure. There is no getting away from it. Pension bill has been rising exponentially, but after one rank one pension it will keep going up,” said Amit Cowshish, former financial advisor (acquisition), Ministry of Defence.

“For civilians, pension has been done away with. But the question is whether this will be acceptable to the armed forces. It’s an emotive issue, and has political implications. Therefore it is difficult to find alternatives for this,” Cowshish added.

Furthermore, according to officials, the low-retirement age and increasing life-spans would mean that defence pensions will continue to rise each passing year. Military officials, however, assert that pensions are deferred wages, and this is the least the government can do to deal with shorter service spans, poorer promotion rates and early

retirements for defence personnel.

In the post-budget remarks, ICRA’s principal economist Aditi Nayar said: “The slippage in the fiscal deficit targets for FY2018 and FY2019 is largely in line with expectations. However, the revised estimate for the revenue deficit for FY2018 is sharply higher than the budgeted level, which is a cause for concern”. ICRA, in a report, pointed out that upward revision in revenue expenditure for 2017-18 by a sharp Rs 1.1 lakh crore was primarily on account of expenditure on defence, apart from transfer of goods and services tax compensation cess to the public account.

