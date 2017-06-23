Hasmukh Adhia vows soft touch at onset

Allaying the fears of increased compliance burden in the GST regime, Adhia said that this was rather a “myth”. (File Photo) Allaying the fears of increased compliance burden in the GST regime, Adhia said that this was rather a “myth”. (File Photo)

The goods and services tax (GST) Council might take a lenient view of minor compliance issues during the first six months after the new indirect tax regime is rolled out and refrain from slapping penalties on taxpayers, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Thursday. However, he added that the soft approach would be restricted to “genuine cases” and based on the authenticity of the problems cited by the assessees in complying with the rules.

Allaying the fears of increased compliance burden in the GST regime, Adhia said that this was rather a “myth” as just the software used by businesses for the interface with the taxman needed a one-time tweaking. “There would be no requirement of employing more people to file returns,” he said.

