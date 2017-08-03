GSTN portal: Nearly 40 per cent taxpayers not yet enrolled

Earlier, the GST Council had allowed businesses to file a summary return for the month of July while pushing the dates of filing the extensive return to September. Earlier, the GST Council had allowed businesses to file a summary return for the month of July while pushing the dates of filing the extensive return to September.

Even as the date of filing the first returns under the goods and services tax (GST) looms, nearly 40 per cent of the taxpayers that have migrated to the GST Network (GSTN) portal are yet to complete the entire enrollment process, a necessary condition for filing returns.

Over 71 lakh taxpayers of VAT, service tax and central excise have activated their accounts at the GST portal but only 44 lakh have so far completed the process by filling up Part B of the form. This leaves as many as 27 lakh taxpayers with incomplete enrollments, GSTN said in a statement.

“The deadline for filing the first return GSTR-3B is August 20. Those who fail to submit enrollment form with completed Part-B before this date will not be allowed by the GST IT system to file this return”, said Navin Kumar, chairman, GSTN.

(With FE inputs)

