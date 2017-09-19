GSTN glitches: 80 days later, hiccups remain

E-mails sent to the GSTN top brass did not elicit any response.(Illustration by C R Sasikumar E-mails sent to the GSTN top brass did not elicit any response.(Illustration by C R Sasikumar

Over the last fortnight, the government has extended the returns filing deadlines twice under the goods and services tax (GST) and also formed a five-member Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the technology-related implementation issues, accepting that there are “hiccups” in the initial period after the roll-out of the new indirect tax regime. But, 80 days into the new indirect tax regime, the easing of the initial turbulence could take more time as GST taxpayers, especially the smaller ones, continue to brave the glitches on the GSTN portal. Problems range from payments not getting reflected in challans to issue of the summary in GSTR-1 showing details different from the uploaded details.

The biggest problem that industry experts, tax consultants and small business owners are struggling with is the overloading of the GSTN portal, with most of them forced to file returns or initiate rectifications in the returns early morning or late night to avoid facing slow processing of details on the portal. An accountant working at Delhi’s Hauz Qazi market, who did not wish to be named, said that he facilitated filing returns for around 20 businessmen, but has been able to complete the return filing process only in the wee hours. “I work on the GSTN system mostly around 6 am or at 11 pm to avoid congestion. Otherwise, whenever I fill in details for sales in GSTR-1, the online system does not show details for all sellers. It might reflect only names of eight sellers, two names don’t show up. I have also faced the issue of tax payment being deducted but the challan showed that it had been initiated. I approached the customer support, which then takes time to resolve the issue and I cannot proceed unless it shows the tax as paid,” the accountant said.

On some occasions, when the GSTN portal generated error reports after the upload of details by the taxpayers, there have been instances of the error reports showing details of some other client. “The data generated in the error report pertained to some other client. Say, if details had been uploaded for Client ABC, then the error report reflected details for client XYZ, possibly due to swapping of error reports at the backend. Our clients have been worried about data security breach at the backend because it’s plausible that if the data swap has happened for them, then their data may also show up in someone else’s error report,” a tax consultant said on the condition of anonymity.

GST returns can be filed online with a JSON file (Java-based file) on the GST portal. The file is processed after the JSON file is uploaded on the GST portal and if errors are noticed, an error report is provided on the GSTN.

Similarly, in another instance, while filing the GSTR-1 return, the summary processed by the GST system after uploading all details showed a completely different version. “The case was of ‘nil returns’ but the summary thrown back by the GST system showed some values and other data,” the consultant said, adding that sometimes even the number of invoices uploaded has been reflected incorrectly in the final summary.

More-than-expected time in generation of error reports while filing GST returns, sometimes as much as 24 hours and lag in issuance of refunds are also creating issues for GST taxpayers, industry experts said. “Wherever there is higher volume of invoices or data, there are more issues. GSTR-3B is fairly manageable, but issues are cropping up more with other returns such as GSTR-1. For example, in the offline utility provided for GSTR-1, it has been claimed that around 19,000 line items can

be uploaded in one go, but we saw that even for 4,000-5,000 items, the system was not accepting data,” another indirect tax expert said.

Also, exporters have cited their refunds under GST getting stuck due to extension of GSTR-1 deadline. “Most refunds are being claimed by exporters. One of my clients, who is an exporter, has a refund claim of Rs 100 crore. With the deferral of filing deadlines for GST returns, especially GSTR-1, the refund process is also stuck,” the expert added.

The challenges have been more pronounced for availing transitional credit, the credit on VAT paid before June 30. “There has been no offline utility for filing transitional credit and it has to be filed directly on the GST portal and at one point of time, it was not accepting more than 100 invoices, when there were around 1,000 to be uploaded. Taxpayers have also faced difficulties in utilisation of transitional credit, if it’s in the decimals. For example, for a credit of Rs 100.85, the system is not accepting utilisation of Rs 0.85, due to which the taxpayers is unable to avail utilisation of credit for other taxes such as SGST,” the tax expert cited above said.

According to the GST rules, a taxpayer can offset credit first against payment of Integrated GST (IGST), then Central GST (CGST) and finally State GST (SGST). Over Rs 65,000 crore has been claimed by taxpayers as the transitional credit for CGST in TRAN-1 form, which is being verified by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) and the GSTN.

Industry experts said that most of the technical glitches have cropped up as the IT system has not been in sync with the GST-related laws. They admit that the government and the GSTN, after receiving the feedback from stakeholders, have started making corrections in the system.

For example, IGST is levied on supplies by special economic zones (SEZs) under the GST regime even if it’s an intra-state transaction. For some time, the GST portal was not accepting IGST for the intra-state supplies by SEZs, but it has now been corrected.

The on-ground situation for most taxpayers is tough in terms of loss of working hours while filing GST returns, except for those who are employing chartered accountants to file their returns. Anil Gupta, owner of three computer hardware shops in Delhi’s Nehru Place, the hub of IT hardware business in south Delhi, said that the issues in GST returns filing process are not affecting his business, even though his accountant is facing troubles in filing the returns. “The accountant told me that the GST portal’s server is mostly down. So, it is taking time to file GST returns. Earlier, the government at least allowed both manual and online filing of GST returns, but now since only online system is there, a lot depends on the functioning of the portal. My business, however, is not affected as my returns filing work is being done by my chartered accountant,” Gupta said.

Other traders, however, are in addition to the technological issues also facing logistical issues under the GST regime. “Business community aur CAs mein bahut bhay hai GST ko leke. Overall tax rate cement mein 31 per cent se kam hua hai, abhi 28 per cent hai. Par dikkat rules ki hai. (There is a fear of GST among the business community and the CAs. Overall tax rate on cement has come down from 31 per cent to 28 per cent. But there are problems with understanding the GST rules,” said Vaibhav Tiwari, a mid-sized trader based in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, dealing in construction materials including cement and steel. Explaining the problems faced by his business, Tiwari said many a times, he has to send a truck of cement (worth Rs 1.5 lakh) to small dealers in nearby towns, whose turnover individually may be much lower than Rs 20 lakh and they are out of the GST net. As these local dealers buying cement are not able to furnish their GSTIN number, the transporters refuse to carry the product as the invoice is incomplete, he said.

Yashpal Juneja, who runs a retail utensils shop in Ludhiana district of Punjab, said sourcing products from wholesaler has been a problem after the GST came in place.

Many a times the wholesaler will not give us a pucca bill, as they fear their turnover will rise and they will come under scrutiny. And without the pucca bill, the transporter is not willing to load the product, Juneja said, adding that he has to now bring the products in his car to the shop for retailing, bearing the risk of checking by patrolling agencies on the way.

With the GoM now deciding to meet every 15 days, tax experts now expect the issues to be resolved soon, especially after the committee has sought feedback from all stakeholders. The committee’s chairman, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, on Saturday had said that they expect to resolve about 70-80 per cent of the glitches related to the GST Network by October 30.

(With inputs from Deepak Patel)

