GST will be consumer-friendly, healthcare and education to be exempted: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

With the Goods and Service Tax (GST) set for a July roll-out, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the new tax regime will be consumer-friendly besides being an efficient tax system. He also said that healthcare and education will remain exempted from the GST, while transport services will be taxed at 5 per cent.

Addressing reporters after attending a two-day meeting of the GST Council in Srinagar, Jaitley allayed concerns surrounding the new tax regime, saying rates have not been hiked and insisted that under the new system either present rates were maintained or they have been brought down. He said rates of services will be in four slabs: 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

Going into details, Jaitley said telecom and financial services will be taxed at a standard rate of 18 per cent while 28 per cent of tax will be levied for race club, betting and cinema halls. He said restaurants with turnover of Rs 50 lakh or below will face 5 per cent tax under the new tax regime while non-AC restaurants to be taxed at 12 per cent. In addition, five per cent GST will also be levied on cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.

Touted as the biggest reform in the country’s indirect tax structure, GST will introduce a single tax on supply of goods and services, right from the manufacturer to the consumer. Once GST comes into force, all central-and state-level taxes and levies on all goods and services will be absorbed within an integrated tax having two components: a central GST and a state GST.

