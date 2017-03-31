We don’t expect to use anti-profiteering clause much, says Hasmukh Adhia

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (File Photo) Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (File Photo)

The anti-profiteering clause in the GST Bills are meant to apply only during a short transitional period, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said, adding that the government hoped it won’t have to use the “enabling provision” much.

Speaking to a TV channel on Thursday, he said most services would likely fall under 18 per cent GST rate, while a few on which the effective tax rate is lower than the marginal rate (including cesses) of 15 per cent due to abatements, might come under lower rates of 12 per cent and 5 per cent. Instances of rate shocks from GST would be few, he said, as the fitment process would be a “mechanical” one, with the principle that items should come under the GST rates nearer to current tax incidence on them.

Adhia said bringing real estate under the GST involved many questions like those related to land, including farm land, coming under it and carving out separate regimes for businesses where real estate could be an input and self-occupied property.

Since instances of rate tax shocks due to GST would be few – most commodities and services would move to the nearest GST slab-, there would be little scope for businesses to profiteer by not passing on the reduced liability from GST, he said. While he admitted that the possibility of businesses increasing the price of commodities now, in anticipation of the July 1 roll-out of GST was a cause for worry, he said that most items (90-95%) were in the competitive market domain which doesn’t allow sudden hikes. But for the items that are produced by monopolies, prices rise was a possibility, he said.

