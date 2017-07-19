GST to depend on hotels’ room tariff: Govt

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

The government on Tuesday clarified that the goods and services tax (GST) rate on hotel accommodation will be independent of the star-rating of the hotel and will entirely depend on the tariff. A hotel accommodation with declared tariff of less than Rs 7,500 a night will attract GST of 18 per cent. For a room with higher tariff, the GST rate will be 28 per cent.

“In this context, it is hereby clarified that accommodation in any hotel, including 5-star hotels, having a declared tariff of a unit of accommodation of less than Rs 7,500 per unit per day, will attract GST @ 18 per cent. Star rating of hotels is, therefore, irrelevant for determining the applicable rate of GST,” the government said. The government has rightly clarified that any hotel, including 5-star hotels, having tariff of below `7,500 a night would attract the GST rate of 18 per cent, Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India said and added that this would put all controversies to rest.

