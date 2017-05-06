GST to bring revolutionary changes, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo) Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) will bring revolutionary changes to the taxation system. “It will bolster the state’s revenue collection and simultaneously reduce the burden on consumers,” Sonowal said while addressing MLAs at an awareness programme on GST.

Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s motto “Reform, Perform, Transform” are the three guiding mantras of the state government to usher in development across the society, the chief minister said. He urged all MLAs to cooperate with the state government in doing away with some archaic laws and legislation in the state for speeding up economic growth.

GST will bring about a uniform taxation system in the whole country which would truly implement ‘one nation one tax’ theory. “Confusion in the minds of people about GST making things costly will be removed as soon as they will be able to purchase things at reduced rates after implementation of GST. Revenue collection would also be streamlined,” he said.

Excessive tax levied on goods trucks coming into the state would be a thing of the past after GST comes into effect, he claimed. Assam, however, must not remain the perennial consumer and it must aspire to become the producer and manufacturer of goods, the chief minister added.

