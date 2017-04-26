GST to boost manufacturing, won’t raise inflation: Hasmukh Adhia

Adhia said GST will end cascading effect or “tax on tax” and is likely to reduce overall prices. Adhia said GST will end cascading effect or “tax on tax” and is likely to reduce overall prices.

The introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not be inflationary, though there might be a marginal rise in service tax for few services, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said. Also, the government proposes to introduce compliance ratings for GST taxpayers based on their track record of payment of taxes and defaults under GST, which will be beneficial for taxpayers to choose whom to transact with based on their ratings, he said.

Addressing the GST Conclave organised by the Ministry of Finance, Adhia reiterated the July 1 deadline for GST rollout, asking industry to not remain complacent and complete their preparatory work in time. “We are making all efforts to implement GST from July 1. We request the trade and industry that they should not be complacent and should make efforts to prepare for GST. The big industries will have to change the ERP software system, the small traders need no preparation as they can file return using the offline tool on the GSTN portal,” Adhia said.

The revenue secretary and a team of officials addressed queries regarding the proposed indirect tax regime in GST Conclave, wherein they elaborated on the following:

Impact on prices

Adhia said GST will end cascading effect or “tax on tax” and is likely to reduce overall prices. Citing example of other countries, where introduction of GST led to increase in prices, he reasoned that there was inflation risk in those countries as they moved from a single point taxation system to multiple taxes, unlike India, where a multiple taxation system already exists.

Some services, however, may see a marginal increase in taxation as service tax is likely to go up to 18 per cent under GST from 15 per cent at present. Tax incidence is likely to remain similar to the existing level as service providers will be able to avail input tax credit on purchase of goods needed for providing their services, especially in the case of banks and insurance companies, Adhia said.

Abatement will be provided for some services, especially those where input tax credit is not allowed on inputs. “Not necessary that all services will be taxed at 18 per cent. Wherever abatement is required for valid reasons, that service will be taxed at a rate below 18 per cent as well. For example, for transport services, a major component is petrol and diesel and since there is no GST on them, therefore, service tax rate will be lower than 18 per cent (for transport services),” Adhia said.

Compliance rating

A system of ratings will be enforced based on record of timely payment of taxes made by taxpayers under GST. The contours of the compliance rating will be approved by the GST Council in due course, GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said. “We will start with putting everyone at an equal level, but if a taxpayer is non-compliant, then the rating will go down,” Kumar explained. The rating will provide the name of the taxpayer as well as the GST Identification Number.

Area-based exemptions, tax on imported goods

Area-based exemptions will be absolved and states can give incentives, if needed, in the form of reimbursements, Adhia said. He, however, said that states are in a dilemma to provide exemptions because if the consumption of the exempted item takes place in another state, then it will be a “double loss” for them as they will also lose out on the share of taxes on the item as GST is a destination-based tax.

“States are in a dilemma for reimbursements also…for example, there’s exemption on production of an item in Assam, but the goods produced will attract SGST, CGST and if it will go to another state, then IGST will be required to be paid. For IGST, it will take credit of SGST. So, states won’t get anything but they would have reimbursed that manufacturer. States would lose doubly. States are wondering how to now accommodate this,” Adhia said.

All imported goods will attract IGST equivalent to levy of CGST and SGST to maintain parity with taxation on local products. The imported goods, he said, will attract IGST for which credit can be claimed at the time of sale. There will be no advantage for the imported goods and hence, it will boost the government’s Make in India initiative, he said. To protect domestic manufacturers, government levies countervailing duty (CVD) and special additional duty (SAD) on imported goods, which will get subsumed under GST.

Refund to tourists

The legal provision to provide refund on IGST to a tourist while exiting India will not be immediately enforced after July 1 rollout. “Immediately, it won’t be available to foreign tourists, but after some time… We will have to develop a mechanism,” Adhia said.

