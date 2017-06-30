GST rollout: What time is the joint session of Parliament, where to watch it

GST rollout: Midnight Session of Parliament to commence at 11.00 pm tonight. (File Photo) GST rollout: Midnight Session of Parliament to commence at 11.00 pm tonight. (File Photo)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which comes into effect from midnight, will be launched at 12.00 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, chief ministers of all states, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and MPs of both houses of Parliament. It will be launched in the Parliament’s Central Hall. The tax regime, which was initiated by the UPA government, will replace the current indirect taxation system and unify the country’s $2 trillion economy into one single market.

What time is the Parliament joint session for GST launch?

The joint session of Parliament is expected to begin at 11.00 pm tonight. At midnight, a gong will be sounded to signify the commencement of the new tax regime, which will impact India’s 1.3 billion people.

Read: List of items exempted from taxation. Click here.

Where will the joint parliament session for GST launch going to be shown?

The event will be telecast on live on Lok Sabha TV and on Doordarshan.

You can also track live updates of the event here.

What all is expected to take place in the GST launch session?

Both PM Modi and President Mukherjee will address the session, which is likely to be over an hour long. Two short films of GST will be screened as well.

Also read: What is GST Act 2017? Click here.

Who all are expected to attend the GST launch session?

There are nearly 600 people who have been invited for the event, including all members of Parliament and GST officials. However, many Opposition leaders have decided to boycott the event, given its hasty implementation.

While former prime minister HD Deva Gowda is expected to attend the event, Manmohan Singh, who was specially invited for the launch, has decided to give it a skip. Opposition parties like the Congress and its ally DMK, the Left, TMC and RJD are all boycotting the event. The JD(U), which supports the tax reform, has left the decision up to its MPs.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel and his predecessors Bimal Jalan, YV Reddy and D Subbaroa have been invited for the event. Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will attend, along with business tycoon Ratan Tata.

Apart from this, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, CEC Nasim Zaidi, agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, senior lawyers Soli Sorabjee and Harish Salve and ‘metro man’ E Sreedharan have been invited. Industry heads from Ficci, CII and Assocham are also invited.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd