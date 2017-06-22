Centre expresses gratitude to CMs for bringing in GST, says it will result in ease of doing business

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday passed its resolution on GST calling it a game-changing reform that will lower tax and make it easier to do business. The Cabinet also expressed its gratitude to Chief Ministers of States and others for their cooperation in the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set to be rolled out on July 1. All states and union territories (UTs), except Jammu and Kashmir, have passed the State GST Act and are ready to rollout the indirect tax regime from the midnight of June 30.
An official release after the Cabinet meeting said, “GST is the biggest tax reform in independent India. It is one of the most sweeping indirect tax reforms in any federal polity in the world, in which complexities such as multiplicity of taxes and cesses, multiplicity of rates, multiple compliances, and cascading of taxation will be removed. This game-changing reform will result in significant ease of doing business as well as reduction in the overall tax burden on the consumers and the common people.”
“GST is a shining example of national integration and of fiscal federalism at its best. It is a testimony to the working of India’s federal democracy,” it added.
The Cabinet under the Chairmanship of PM Modi also acknowledged the contribution made by all State Governments, by all Chief Ministers, State Finance Ministers, Heads of all national level and state-level recognized political parties, all Members of Parliament, all Members of State Legislatures and all sections of society including trade and industry associations which made it possible for GST to be implemented in the country.
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:48 pmMONTHLY RETURNS DOES NOT GUARANTEE HONESTY AND HALF YEARLY RETURNS DO NOT MEAN DISHONESTYReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:47 pmIN GST THE MONTHLY RETURNS SHOULD BE REPLACED BY HALF YEARLY RETURNS----MONTHLY RETURNS MAY BE DISLIKED BY TRADERSReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:40 pmDAILY FIXATION OF PETROL AND DIESEL PRICES MAY CREATE DING--suppose today petrol is rs 60 per litre--many unscrupulous dealers may purchase huge quan y and d it---later when the price becomes rs 70 per litre they may sell at rs 67 per litre THE PROFIT WHICH USED TO GO TO NATIONALISED OIL COMPANIES MAY GO TO DERSReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:36 pmIS TOLL TAX A TAX?---IF IT IS A TAX IT CANNOT BE DIRECT TAX--IT IS INDIRECT TAX-----IF IT IS INDIRECT TAX WHY IT IS NOT MERGED WITH GST?-----ACTUALLY TOLL TAX IS NOT A TAX---IT IS AN ENTRY FEE FOR ENTERING THE TOLLWAY[just like cinema ticket]--THE NAME TAX SHOULD BE CHANGED --NAME MAY BE TOLL CHARGES OR TOLLWAY ENTRY FEE ETC ETCReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:34 pmname of the tax should be CONSOLIDATED INDIRECT TAX--------about 15 years ago many people suggested that there should be one consolidated indirect tax and multiplicity of indirect taxes should be stopped---THERE SHOULD NOT BE ANY SCOPE OF FURTHUR INDIRECT TAX OUTSIDE GSTReply
