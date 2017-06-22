Latest News
Centre expresses gratitude to CMs for bringing in GST, says it will result in ease of doing business

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 22, 2017 7:36 pm
gst, gst act, gst rollout, Goods and Services Tax, narendra modi, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the GST training workshop, as Union minister Smriti Irani looks on, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo
The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday passed its resolution on GST calling it a game-changing reform that will lower tax and make it easier to do business. The Cabinet also expressed its gratitude to Chief Ministers of States and others for their cooperation in the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set to be rolled out on July 1. All states and union territories (UTs), except Jammu and Kashmir, have passed the State GST Act and are ready to rollout the indirect tax regime from the midnight of June 30.

An official release after the Cabinet meeting said, “GST is the biggest tax reform in independent India. It is one of the most sweeping indirect tax reforms in any federal polity in the world, in which complexities such as multiplicity of taxes and cesses, multiplicity of rates, multiple compliances, and cascading of taxation will be removed. This game-changing reform will result in significant ease of doing business as well as reduction in the overall tax burden on the consumers and the common people.”

“GST is a shining example of national integration and of fiscal federalism at its best. It is a testimony to the working of India’s federal democracy,” it added.

The Cabinet under the Chairmanship of PM Modi also acknowledged the contribution made by all State Governments, by all Chief Ministers, State Finance Ministers, Heads of all national level and state-level recognized political parties, all Members of Parliament, all Members of State Legislatures and all sections of society including trade and industry associations which made it possible for GST to be implemented in the country.

  1. T
    T DUTTA
    Jun 22, 2017 at 8:48 pm
    MONTHLY RETURNS DOES NOT GUARANTEE HONESTY AND HALF YEARLY RETURNS DO NOT MEAN DISHONESTY
    1. T
      T DUTTA
      Jun 22, 2017 at 8:47 pm
      IN GST THE MONTHLY RETURNS SHOULD BE REPLACED BY HALF YEARLY RETURNS----MONTHLY RETURNS MAY BE DISLIKED BY TRADERS
      1. T
        T DUTTA
        Jun 22, 2017 at 8:40 pm
        DAILY FIXATION OF PETROL AND DIESEL PRICES MAY CREATE DING--suppose today petrol is rs 60 per litre--many unscrupulous dealers may purchase huge quan y and d it---later when the price becomes rs 70 per litre they may sell at rs 67 per litre THE PROFIT WHICH USED TO GO TO NATIONALISED OIL COMPANIES MAY GO TO DERS
        1. T
          T DUTTA
          Jun 22, 2017 at 8:36 pm
          IS TOLL TAX A TAX?---IF IT IS A TAX IT CANNOT BE DIRECT TAX--IT IS INDIRECT TAX-----IF IT IS INDIRECT TAX WHY IT IS NOT MERGED WITH GST?-----ACTUALLY TOLL TAX IS NOT A TAX---IT IS AN ENTRY FEE FOR ENTERING THE TOLLWAY[just like cinema ticket]--THE NAME TAX SHOULD BE CHANGED --NAME MAY BE TOLL CHARGES OR TOLLWAY ENTRY FEE ETC ETC
          1. T
            T DUTTA
            Jun 22, 2017 at 8:34 pm
            name of the tax should be CONSOLIDATED INDIRECT TAX--------about 15 years ago many people suggested that there should be one consolidated indirect tax and multiplicity of indirect taxes should be stopped---THERE SHOULD NOT BE ANY SCOPE OF FURTHUR INDIRECT TAX OUTSIDE GST
