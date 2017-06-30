GST rollout: New India will create one tax, one market and for one nation, says Arun Jaitley

GST rollout: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the special session of Parliament for the launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’, in New Delhi on Saturday. The GST comes into effect after the midnight. PTI Photo/TV GRAB GST rollout: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the special session of Parliament for the launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’, in New Delhi on Saturday. The GST comes into effect after the midnight. PTI Photo/TV GRAB

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said India’s most ambitious tax reform, Goods and Services Tax (GST) will create united India. Giving his introductory speech during GST rollout ceremony at the Central Hall of Parliament, the finance minister said, “The old India was economically fragmented, the new India will create one tax, one market and for one nation.” Jaitley went on to say that India has launched its biggest tax reform at a time when the world is seeing slow growth. “GST rollout is a high point in India when the world is seeing slow growth. With GST, India is showcasing these forces can be overcome for display of inclusion, focus and boldness,” he said.

Adding that the tax reform will increase the possibilities for the citizens, Jaitley said the tax reform will give equal opportunities to the weaker sections. “India will launch its biggest tax reform at midnight. India will awake to limitless possibilities. It marks the beginning of a new journey for India,” the finance minister said. There will be no unnecessary burden on weaker sections, he added.

Jaitley also said that it was NDA-1 government that started the journey of GST in the country 15 years ago. He went on to say that the reform has show India can rise above politics. “GST council allowed state and central government to work together. Unanimous support and consensus based work of GST Council highlights India can rise above politics and speak in one voice for national interest,” he said. “There was no decision based on votes. GST council took each decision by consensus,” he said.

Ending his speech, the finance minister expressed his gratitude to those who gave their support in rolling out GST reform. “I express my gratitude to those who gave their support to implement GST in the country,” Jaitley said.

