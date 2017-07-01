GST rollout: On last day Octroi collection stands at Rs 1,820 cr from April

As the octroi makes way for the GST, the revenue on the last day, collected between April 1 till June 30, stood at around Rs 1,820 crore, civic officials said. Officials from the assessment and collection department said owing to the possible hike in prices after the GST kicks in, there has been a rush at the octroi nakas and the revenue collection has increased by more than 5 per cent in the past couple of weeks.

Scrapping of the octroi has put a question mark on the future of the around 1,300 staffers of the tax collection team. Of these, said civic officials, at least 35 per cent will be relieved from the department after a qualifying exam.

According to a senior official, of the 1,300 employees, 300 fall in the labour category. Barring 20-30 of them, all others will be relieved and deployed in some other department of the BMC. “The field officials from octroi, along with other staffers of the assessment and collection department, will have to appear for an internal exam, which will be conducted by the end of July. Those who fail to qualify will be added as surplus staff to the general administration department and will be deputed to other departments based on available vacancies,” said the official.

The official said that Octroi officials would continue to work out of octroi plazas for the next six months, to complete the closing paperwork. “We have divided the staff into three groups for each of the five plazas, who will work on audits, records, refund claims or visit companies with pending paper work. Some of the officials will be shifted to the Octroi office in Kanjurmarg,” said the official.

The civic body has also set up a three-member committee to monitor the internal departmental exam process, which will be conducted by a third party agency.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App