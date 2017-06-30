Latest News
GST rollout: India’s economy will become simpler, more revenue-generating, says Niti Aayog

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:June 30, 2017 6:46 pm
gst, gst rollout, gst launch, àmitabh kant, niti aayog, what is gst, gst act, gst act 2017, central gst act, central gst act 2017 (Representational Image)
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) will make India a formal, easier and simpler, and a more revenue generating economy.

“GST will make India a formal, easier & simpler, a more revenue generating economy & 1 tax, 1 country economy. Will give a push 2 #MakeinIndia,” Kant said in tweet.

“GST — with a simplified compliance model & free flow of goods & services, Indian Startup & E-commerce scene will get a big impetus,” he added.

In another tweet, Kant said, “Artificial Intelligence will add $15.7 trillion to global economy by 2030 – more than the combined output of China & India – PwC.”

GST will be rolled out nation-wide from midnight tonight, overhauling India’s convoluted indirect taxation system and unifying the over USD 2 trillion economy with 1.3 billion people into a single market.

