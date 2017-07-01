GST rollout live updates: How people are waking up to ‘One Nation, One Tax’

GST rollout: An illuminated Parliament ahead of midnight launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist) GST rollout: An illuminated Parliament ahead of midnight launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist)

The landmark Goods and Services Tax, one of the sweeping taxation reforms since Independence, was rolled out at midnight on Saturday in a special midnight session in the central Hall of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said GST will be “not only a tax reform but an economic and social reform as well” that will unify the nation, “check corruption and end harassment at hands of officers”.

The GST will now pave the way for achieving One Nation – One Tax – One Market goal. Apart from ensuring better compliance, the reform measure will replace a bunch of central and state levies with two taxes – Central GST and state GST. The Prime Minister said the new tax reform will not create problems for the common people. He said its implementation will help in cutting down corruption and eliminating black money from the economy.

“This system is going to be most relevant for the poor,” PM Modi said.

LIVE UPDATES

10:20 am: What are the GST rates on items used in most households? You can check here.

GST becomes a reality- here is how it benefits households. pic.twitter.com/YjX9xsTplB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2017

10:10 am: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev reacts to the tax measure.

#GST Great step in making of a nation. One tax one nation is a bold and visionary step. Congratulations. -Sg #OneNationOneTax — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) July 1, 2017

10 am: The Prime Minister is sharing a bunch of videos on Twitter explaining how the tax reform measure will be good for the country.

GST – it is good, it is simple and it benefits 125 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/9guReCaEWL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2017

GST showcases the power of Team India, It shows how the Centre and states come together to do good for the poor. pic.twitter.com/LayRxP3nP6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2017

GST is a shining example of cooperative federalism. pic.twitter.com/5pHw6hrCW5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2017

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd