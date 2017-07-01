Latest News
  • GST rollout live updates: How people are waking up to ‘One Nation, One Tax’

GST rollout: Apart from ensuring better compliance, the reform measure will replace a bunch of central and state levies with two taxes - Central GST and state GST. The Prime Minister said the new tax reform will not create problems for the common people.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2017 11:04 am
GST rollout, GST rollout india, GST launch, GST bill, what is GST, GST india, goods and service tax, narendra modi GST rollout: An illuminated Parliament ahead of midnight launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist)
The landmark Goods and Services Tax, one of the sweeping taxation reforms since Independence, was rolled out at midnight on Saturday in a special midnight session in the central Hall of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said GST will be “not only a tax reform but an economic and social reform as well” that will unify the nation, “check corruption and end harassment at hands of officers”.

The GST will now pave the way for achieving One Nation – One Tax – One Market goal. Apart from ensuring better compliance, the reform measure will replace a bunch of central and state levies with two taxes – Central GST and state GST. The Prime Minister said the new tax reform will not create problems for the common people. He said its implementation will help in cutting down corruption and eliminating black money from the economy.

“This system is going to be most relevant for the poor,” PM Modi said.

LIVE UPDATES

10:20 am: What are the GST rates on items used in most households? You can check here.

10:10 am: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev reacts to the tax measure.

10 am: The Prime Minister is sharing a bunch of videos on Twitter explaining how the tax reform measure will be good for the country.

