GST rollout in India live updates: Protests in UP, Chandigarh; traders want amendments

Goods and Services Tax (GST), the biggest fiscal reform India has seen since Independence, will kick in on July 1. In an unprecedented move, the Parliament will hold a midnight joint session to mark the historic move. Moreover, members of both houses will be busy during the day as 23 Parliamentary committees will meet to iron out the final shape of GST.

However, the Opposition is playing hardball and will not be part of the midnight joint session of Parliament. In fact, only a representative of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is attending the meet from the other side. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has already asked members of the Congress and other parties to join the historic gathering. While the Congress has called the event a “publicity gimmick” and “tamasha”, the Trinamool Congress had already announced its decision to boycott. Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left will also stay away.

Here are the GST rollout LIVE updates

2.00 pm: Opposition decides to skip GST midnight launch – what do you think?

Almost all the Opposition parties have decided against attending the midnight launch of the Goods and Services Tax at the hands of President Pranab Mukherjee. They say this is a publicity gimmick by the Modi government and that there was no need for an extravagant launch when there are pressing issues the country is facing.

What do you think of the Opposition’s decision? Take the poll below.

1.45 pm: Here’s a list of most of the items that will attract 0% GST. Several essential products have been included in the non-tax bracket by the government.

1.25 pm: Venkaiah Naidu urges Opposition to rethink

Speaking hours before the government launches the new tax regime, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has urged the Congress and other Opposition parties to rethink its decision not to attend the launch of India’s biggest tax reform – GST. “I still appeal to Congress and other parties boycotting GST event to reconsider. It’s not a party function,” the senior minister said. Read more about what he said, here.

1.10 pm: In Chandigarh, too, traders protest GST launch

The Chandigarh Beopal Mandal wants Prime Minister Modi to bring down the maximum slab of GST to 18 per cent and expunge the clause of rigorous imprisonment from the Act. “It was also decided to send a memorandum of proposed amendments in GST to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The same was sent through email to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister,” a CBM spokesperson said. You can read more about it here.

1.00 pm: UP traders protest, say they want amendments

In Ghaziabad, trades are protesting the launch of GST fearing it will affect their business. A section of them have called for a protest on Saturday and will not operates their stores. They are demanding amendments to certain provisions of the GST Act before the scheduled implementation of the new tax regime at midnight. You can read more about it here.

