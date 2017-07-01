GST rollout: Excise & Customs, JNCH take steps to ensure smooth transition

GST rollout: BJP workers celebrate the arrival of the GST regime. GST rollout: BJP workers celebrate the arrival of the GST regime.

With India moving to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system from Friday midnight, the Central Board of Excise and Customs and the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) have taken numerous steps to ensure a smooth rollout.

To ensure seamless transition, a team of 20 officers, in different assessment groups, have been deployed on 24X7 basis for assistance of traders and to provide help to resolve any issue that may arise.

An email id, gsthelpdeskjnch@gmail.com, has also been created to answer GST-related queries.



Officials at JNCH have also been made available to any member of trade to ensure a hassle-free transition to GST regime, according to a press release from the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

They have placed relevant material and information in the public domain, including their websites, to inform the public about GST and will be holding a series of workshops and training programmes to train officials and handhold traders at large.

Various trade/public notices have been uploaded on the JNCH website to help understand changes in customs procedure in the wake of GST rollout. An explanatory advisory has also been prepared by the JNCH to help people fill up documents correctly.

