Aviation sector fully prepared for GST rollout on July 1: MoS Jayant Sinha

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said the aviation sector is totally prepared for GST or Goods and Services Tax rollout on July 1. “Aviation sector fully prepared for roll out (of GST) on July 1, many issues were clarified in the previous meeting”, as saying by ANI.

This comes days after reports that the civil aviation ministry had written to the finance ministry and sought postponement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation by two months on the ground that the airlines needed more time to revamp their systems in order to comply with the new tax regime.

Sinha also said, “We are having another meeting soon where we will be providing further details and making sure all systems are good for the roll out. National no-fly list rules are currently being prepared, we will be issuing it in the first week of July.”

He further said, “We have received very comprehensive and extensive feedback from many stakeholders and are going through all of them.”

The aviation ministry had written to the finance ministry seeking deferral of the GST implementation by two months with Air India among other carriers having expressed concern over certain aspects of GST.

Showing concern over limited time for bringing changes in the ticketing system, Airline officials had reportedly said it will take some time for making changes in the global ticket distribution system to ensure compliance with GST. Lack of clarity on certain airlines business -related things has also given rise to concerns of higher operational cost.

