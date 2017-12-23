GST regime: Haryana tops with 45 complaints; Andhra, Rajasthan report 5 each

Shiv Pratap Shukla , Union minister of state for Finance( Express file photo) Shiv Pratap Shukla , Union minister of state for Finance( Express file photo)

Haryana has registered the highest number of complaints against profiteering under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. With 45 complaints, the state tops the list followed by Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, which have recorded 5 complaints each, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in his reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The complaints are being examined by the state-level screening committees, he said while giving details about the anti-profiteering complaints registered in eleven states.

The screening committees of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have registered 4 complaints each against profiteering, the minister said. Two anti-profiteering complaints have been registered in Delhi, while one complaint each has been registered in Jharkhand, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

On November 18, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had said that the screening committees, which look into state-level complaints, had received 39 complaints of which 38 were in Haryana against one real

estate company. Adhia had also said that the Standing Committee, set up to look into profiteering complaints of national level, had received 18 complaints, of which 4 pertained to real estate sector and about 4-5 complaints were received against restaurants.

Section 171 of the Central GST (CGST) Act, which pertains to anti-profiteering, provides that any reduction in the rate of tax on supply of goods or services, or the benefit of input tax credit, shall be passed on to the recipient (consumer) by way of a commensurate reduction in prices.

The government had earlier this month released an anti-profiteering application form (APAF-1) for consumers to complain against profiteering in the GST regime. The government has been asking companies to ensure reduction in prices for consumers, especially after the GST Council last month announced a cut in rates of over 200 items, as well as a cut in the GST rate for all restaurants, barring those in starred hotels, to 5 per cent. The GST Council had cut GST rates for 178 items, mostly consumer items of daily use, from the highest tax slab of 28 per cent to 18 per cent and now only 50 items remain in the 28 per cent slab. The new GST rates came into effect from November 15.

After the GST rate cut on over 200 items last month, many consumer goods companies had instructed their trade channels to immediately cut prices for stock in trade. Last month, Adhia had said that the companies have to ensure an immediate cut in prices across the retail chain to avoid facing anti-profiteering action by the government, pinning the responsibility on consumer goods companies for reduction in prices following the recent cut in GST rates. The government had also instructed the consumer goods companies to carry new price tags on existing stocks showing the reduced retail prices after the cut in GST rates.

A three-tier structure has been formed to look into anti-profiteering complaints under the GST regime. Affected consumers can file complaints with the state-level screening committees if the profiteering is of local nature or a national-level standing committee if the profiteering is of all-India character. If the respective committees find merit in the complaints on examination, they would refer the cases for further investigation to the Directorate General of Safeguards. The investigation report will then be taken up by the National Anti-Profiteering Authority for a final decision.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the setting up of a National Anti-Profiteering Authority, following which Revenue Department’s senior IAS officer B N Sharma was appointed as its chairman. The national anti-profiteering authority, which has been set up for a two-year period, has been empowered to order reduction in prices, return of the amount not passed on to the consumers with an interest rate of 18 per cent to the recipient, imposition of penalty and cancellation of registration of the supplier. In case the eligible person does not claim return of the amount or is not identifiable, then the amount of undue benefit shall be deposited in the Consumer Welfare Fund as provided under Section 57 of the CGST and State GST (SGST) Acts.

