GST readiness: Haryana sets up district offices in 5 ranges

The Haryana government is fully geared up for the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state and has set up district offices in five ranges of Ambala, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak. Excise and Taxation Minister, Capt Abhimanyu, said here on Wednesday that Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner (JETC) has been made the range in-charge. He said that while Ambala range would comprise Panchkula, Ambala, Jagadhri, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal; Gurugram range would consist of Gurugram (East), Gurugram (West), Gurugram (North), Gurugram (South) and Nuh.

Similarly, Faridabad range would cover Faridabad (East), Faridabad (West), Faridabad (North), Faridabad (South) and Palwal; Hisar Range would include Hisar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Jind and Rohtak Range would have Rohtak, Panipat, Sonipat, Rewari, Narnaul and Jhajjar.

The minister said that there would be three First Appellate Authorities at Ambala, Rohtak and Faridabad headed by JETC (Appeal). Apart from this, there would be 27 Tax Districts headed by Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Sales Tax).

While Gurugram district has been divided into Gurugram (East), Gurugram (West), Gurugram (North) and Gurugram (South); the Faridabad district will cover Faridabad (East), Faridabad (West), Faridabad (North) and Faridabad (South), the rest would be same as revenue districts, he added. Referring to the GST migration status as on June 21, Abhimanyu said that 1,90,234 applicants in different districts of the state have been logged in successfully, which constitutes about 77 per cent.

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, Sanjeev Kaushal said that a meeting was held with the officers of state’s Central Excise and Service Tax administration recently to review the arrangements being made for implementation of GST in the state.

Kaushal said that at present, Haryana State’s Central Excise and Service Tax administration comes under Delhi Central Excise and Service Tax Zones with nine Administrative Commissionerates.

“Now, Haryana GST Zone would be headed by a Chief Commissioner with office at Panchkula,” he said. He said that there would be four Administrative Commissioners at Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak and Panchkula and two Audit Commissionerates and Appeal Commissioners each at Gurugram and Panchkula.

Referring to the jurisdiction of Administrative Commissionerates, Kaushal said that for Gurugram, the Administrative Commissionerates would have the jurisdiction of district Gurugram with eight divisions and 56 ranges whereas for Faridabad, they would have the jurisdiction of Faridabad district, Palwal, Nuh, Mahendragarh and Rewari (six divisions with four in Faridabad and one each at Palwal and Rewari and 34 ranges).

