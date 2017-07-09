GST not a good and simple tax, it’s goodbye to a simple tax: Kapil Sibal

“It is good for the government and bad for the simple man,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters. “It is good for the government and bad for the simple man,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters.

Continuing its attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the roll-out of the goods and services tax, the Congress on Saturday said what has been implemented is not “good and simple tax” as claimed by the Prime Minister, but “goodbye to a simple tax”.

“It is good for the government and bad for the simple man,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters. He said GST has hit business hard and small and medium traders across the country were facing harassment. “The prime minister said this is a good and simple tax, our take on that is that it is a goodbye to a simple tax,” he said.

Taking a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Whenever this government has taken a big step that changes the basic economic structure of the country, the people are upset and the prime minister travels abroad.”

He said private investment in India today was the lowest since 1992.

Commenting on the provisions of the GST, he said the situation is that “if you evade a tax on Rs 5 crore, it is a cognizable offence and between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 Crore it is a non-cognizable offence. Every day the Inspector will run after them, every day the Taxmen will run after then. You want people to do business or you want people to shut down business.”

