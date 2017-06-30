GST Network to kick in soon

GSTN, a not-for-profit private limited company, has 51 per cent equity of five private institutions. (Representational photo) GSTN, a not-for-profit private limited company, has 51 per cent equity of five private institutions. (Representational photo)

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the information technology backbone of the Goods and Services Tax, is set to come into operation. The Home Ministry’s security clearance to the GSTN is expected soon, an official of the ministry said.

GSTN, a not-for-profit private limited company, has 51 per cent equity of five private institutions. The central government has 24.5 per cent equity in the GSTN and state governments, two Union territories and empowered committee of state finance ministers hold 24.5 per cent stake.

